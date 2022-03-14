Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

