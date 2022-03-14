Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

MBWM stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $577.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

