Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to post $66.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $290.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.80 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

