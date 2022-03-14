Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) to announce $254.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.50 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.26 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

