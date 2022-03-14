Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Porch Group posted sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%.

PRCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 411,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 320,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,724,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

