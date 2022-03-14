Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $295.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.16 million and the lowest is $280.80 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $276.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $42.99 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $944.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 and sold 13,041 shares valued at $589,486. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

