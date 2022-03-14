Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $456.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.00 million and the highest is $489.70 million. UWM reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.