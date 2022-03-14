Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

