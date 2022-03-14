Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arko Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arko’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

