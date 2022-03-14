Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

GRAY opened at $1.21 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

