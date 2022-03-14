Brokers Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

MUR stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

