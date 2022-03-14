Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

