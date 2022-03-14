Brokers Issue Forecasts for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 266,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $76,280,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $17,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
