Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vita Coco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

