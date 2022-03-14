Brokers Offer Predictions for CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,116,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 191,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

