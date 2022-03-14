Brokers Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

NYSE FNV opened at $158.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $115.85 and a 1 year high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

