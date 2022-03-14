Brokers Set Expectations for Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

OTLY opened at 4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.95 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.