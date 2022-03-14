BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Critical Comparison

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 7 1 0 2.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $148.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than BT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 0.97 $254.51 million $5.95 19.73 BT Brands $8.16 million 1.16 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4.48% 25.93% 6.80% BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats BT Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

