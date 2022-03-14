BTIG Research Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $30.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.
Golar LNG stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.