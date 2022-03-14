BTIG Research Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $30.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Golar LNG stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

