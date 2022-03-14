Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Butterfly Network worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

