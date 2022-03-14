Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 124162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFLY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $729.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $12,763,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $9,902,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $8,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

