BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

