byNordic Acquisition Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BYNOU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 21st

byNordic Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 21st. byNordic Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

