C4 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.