Cadence Bank NA Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,105 shares of company stock valued at $215,280,324 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.30. 38,434,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,265,246. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $533.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

