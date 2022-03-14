Cadence Bank NA Sells 835 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,258. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

