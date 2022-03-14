Cadre Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadre in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Cadre alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDRE. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $22.80 on Monday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $45,586,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.