Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

TSE CFW traded down C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$4.75. 43,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

