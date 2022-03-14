Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $61,146.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.95 or 0.06528908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00065418 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

