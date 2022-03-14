Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.14% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

GVAL stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

