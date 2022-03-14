Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

CPB stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.