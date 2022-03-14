Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

