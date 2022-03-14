Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.37

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 405197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

