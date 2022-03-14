Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.30.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.26. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$85.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total value of C$733,570.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,845,982.83. Insiders have sold a total of 242,879 shares of company stock worth $15,163,169 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.