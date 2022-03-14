Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €72.42 ($78.71).

COK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($73.37) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK traded up €1.22 ($1.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €50.62 ($55.02). 124,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($49.62) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($70.46). The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.76 and a 200-day moving average of €55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.