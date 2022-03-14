Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.82

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 12322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

