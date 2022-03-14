Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.35

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 1275471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

