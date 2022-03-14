Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 1,781 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 161,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

