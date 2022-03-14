Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 2,733 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

