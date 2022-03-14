Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 957 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Tobam raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.14. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

