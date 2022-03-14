Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 48.43% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,696. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.