Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $90.21. 175,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,960. The company has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.