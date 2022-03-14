Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 606,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 255,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,844. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.