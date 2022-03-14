Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 16,469 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

FHN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,256. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

