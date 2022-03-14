Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 2,509 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.57. 464,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

