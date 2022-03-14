Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 2,673 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.