Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 66,255 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,132 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

