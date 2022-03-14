Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys 7,058 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 309,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,767. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.