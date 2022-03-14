Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.