Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 469,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 4.68% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 941,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 457,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $6,041,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $5,346,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $3,196,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Monday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,629. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.